UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2022

Highlights

UNICEF airlifted close to 94 metric tons of health and nutrition supplies to Tigray. However, the current critical fuel shortage in the region is hampering the delivery of these items on the ground to the most affected population. In Afar, the quarterly Community Health Day (CHD) campaign was conducted, including ‘Find & Treat’ campaign, vitamin A supplementation and deworming activities, over 217,000 children under five and 66,000 Pregnant and Lactating Women were screened for acute malnutrition.

In Amhara, UNICEF in collaboration with Regional Health Bureau has deployed 16 biomedical engineers to maintain cold chain equipment. So far, 105 refrigerators have been ensured proper functioning through UNICEF support.

As part of the drought response, UNICEF has deployed eight trucks in Borana reaching over 88,000 beneficiaries including IDPs and over 14,000 people in two woredas in Shebele zone of Somali. In addition, UNICEF in collaboration with the Regional Water Bureau conducted rehabilitation of strategic boreholes and expansion of water supply systems benefiting 38,000 people in Somali.

Over 21,000 children are benefitting from ‘Bete - My Home’ activities, an integrated education and child protection project.