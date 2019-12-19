UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11 – Reporting Period: November 2019

Highlights

• An estimated 3.5* million children face severe food insecurity into early next year. Food insecurity, triggered by loss of crops because of drought, floods and locust infestation, continues to put the nutritional status of children in Ethiopia at risk. UNICEF is responding to the current caseload and closely monitoring the situation for any increase in admission of severely acute malnourished children.

• In November, 274,155 people accessed safe water through rehabilitation and expansion of water schemes, construction of one multi-village water supply scheme, and installation of water tanks and bladders in Oromia, Somali and Tigray regions.

• In November, a multi-agency assessment identified the dire needs of 10,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs), in Metekel Zone in Benishangul-Gumuz region along the Amhara regional border that included 1,500 children. UNICEF has provided immediate, life-saving health, nutrition and WASH supplies.