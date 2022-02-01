UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11; January - December 2021

Highlights

In 2021, at least 4.2 million people were internally displaced across the country, of which nearly 50 per cent were displaced due to the conflict in Northern Ethiopia. Of these, over 2.1 million were children under 18.

UNICEF reached nearly 4.9 million people in 2021 with clean water; about 472,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition; over 110,000 children and caregivers were provided with mental health and psychosocial support; over 225,000 children were supported with access to formal or non-formal education; and over 19,000 households received humanitarian cash transfers.