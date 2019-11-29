UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10 – Reporting Period: October 2019

Highlights

• Natural hazards continue to expose children to major risks. In October, approximately 100,000 children and their families were displaced due to the sudden onset of flooding throughout the country. In response to the flooding in Afar region, UNICEF reached 2,515 displaced people with BP5 biscuits. In Somali region UNICEF provided water treatment chemicals and non-food items, to ensure access to safe water for displaced families.

• Wide-spread desert locust infestation in Somali and Afar regions has decimated crops and may impact household food security, heightening worries that it could increase child malnutrition. UNICEF is working with the Food and Agriculture Organization and Regional Health Bureaus to monitor the situation.

• With UNICEF support, some 32,212 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were treated and 145,500 people in hotspot areas received Oral Cholera Vaccinations (OCV).

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF, through the 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), is appealing for US$143.5M to sustain provision of life-saving services for women and children in Ethiopia. Contributions have so far been received from UNOCHA, European Commission/ECHO, USAID (OFDA), USAID (Food for Peace), USA (BPRM), Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Canada, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the German Committee for UNICEF. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, as of October 2019, the HAC appeal was 63 per cent underfunded, with significant gaps of 84 per cent in education and 82 per cent in health. Without urgent investments in education, over 200,000 children will not receive a quality education, further risking their cognitive development, psychosocial status and protection.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Ethiopia continues to experience multiple incidents of natural hazards across the country. In October, floods and desert locust infestation affected parts of the country. Some 200,000 people, including an estimated 100,000 children were displaced due to flooding in Afar, Amhara, Gambella,

Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Tigray regions. Round 18 of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), covering the period June to July, identified 1.6 million people to be internally displaced. Of this, 66.4 per cent were displaced by conflict, 27 per cent by drought, and 2.2 per cent by seasonal floods.

More than 800,000 of the 1.6 million displaced people are children. The mid-year Humanitarian Response Plan has reported an increased risk of disruptions in children’s access to health and nutrition services due to increasing emergencies. The need for immediate humanitarian and long-term actions continues to be a priority for the country.