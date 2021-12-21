UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: November 2021

Highlights

• Due to the ongoing and active conflict in North Shewa, South Wollo, North Wollo, Waghmera, North Gondar, and Oromia Special Zone in Amhara region, over 1.4 million people have been displaced, of which an estimated 285,000 are children under five and 75,000 are pregnant and lactating women (PLW). UNICEF participated in the inter-agency multi-sectoral assessment, dispatched supplies and commenced services in internally displaced persons (IDP) sites.

• Parts of Somali and Oromia regions are facing severe drought. In Somali, over 2.4 million people in over 1,000 sites and 73 woredas are facing acute water shortages and urgently require humanitarian assistance. UNICEF actively engaged with the regional Disaster Risk management Committee (DRMC) to prepare an interagency drought response plan, participated in the Deyr assessment, conducted three SMART surveys in Dolobay, Hargele and Dolo-ado woredas and is actively coordinating partners in the region to respond.

• In November 2021, UNICEF reached a total of 16,325 girls, boys, women and men with Child Protection and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention across the three conflict-affected regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

• In Tigray, while there continues to be a critical lack of teaching and learning materials, school furniture, and scholastic supplies, the security situation continues to prevent access to education, an estimated 161,748 children (59,048 girls) returned to learning in formal schools.

• As of the end of November, US $109,451,642.59 had been received towards UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for the entire Ethiopia, leaving a funding gap of 38 per cent. Specifically, towards the Northern Ethiopia Response, which was budgeted at US $108,100,517 and fully incorporated in the HAC, there remained a funding gap of 39 per cent.