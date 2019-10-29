29 Oct 2019

UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report #9 – Reporting Period: September 2019

Highlights

▪ In 2019, cholera outbreaks have been confirmed in seven key regions and two administrative cities in Ethiopia. The most affected regions include Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP), Oromia and Somali regions, bringing the cumulative total this year to 1,588 cases (57 confirmed) with a case fatality rate of 1.6%. The main drivers of transmission are limited access to safe water and sanitation with transmission worsened following high rainfall in September 2019.

▪ Hygiene promotion remains critical to preventing further transmission of cholera. UNICEF reached 88,689 people with a cholera awareness and prevention campaign and 46,560 people were provided with WASH Non-Food Items (NFIs) to prevent cholera in areas affected by floods or which are vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

▪ 5,972 children (2,456 girls and 3,516 boys) received psychosocial support through child-friendly spaces in Gambella, Somali, SNNP, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4.89 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance (Ethiopia Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

8.86 million # of people in need (Ethiopia Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

3.19 million* Internally displaced persons in Ethiopia (Ethiopia Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

702,145 Registered refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia
(Ethiopia, refugees and asylum seekers (UNHCR, 30 September 2019, https://data2.unhcr.org/en/country/eth)

UNICEF Appeal 2019
US$ 143.5 million

*IDP numbers have reportedly reduced with the IDP return programme.
DTM 18 is pending Government approval.

