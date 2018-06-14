UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report #5 – Reporting Period May 2018

Highlights

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners released their humanitarian funding priorities for the next six months, asking for US$280.4 million for immediate support in all sectors, prioritizing internally displaced people.

Ethiopia has increased its preparedness level to avoid the importation of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) following the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Heavy rains continued during the month in Oromia, Somali and SNNP regions causing flooding and landslides and leading to the death of at least 32 people.

In response to flooding in Somali region, UNICEF provided eight emergency drug kits to treat 20,000 persons for three months and three Cholera Treatment Kits to support an estimated 30 inpatients at any given time.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

7.9 million *

People in need of relief food/cash

350,111 *

Children in need of treatment for severe acute malnutrition

2.2 million *

School-aged children, including adolescents, in need of emergency school feeding and learning material assistance

1.7 million **

Internally displaced people in Ethiopia (64 per cent displaced due to conflict)

915,073 ***

Registered refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia.

*2018 Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan for Ethiopia, March 2018

** Ethiopia: Conflict displacement situation report, April 2018, NDRMC and OCHA

*** Ethiopia, refugee and asylum seekers (UNHCR, April 2018), following verification exercise, the number of refugees has decreased from March 2018.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Landslides, following heavy rains, caused the death of 32 people and injured 23 others in the Sidama and Gamogofa zones of SNNP region and West Arsi zone of Oromia region. Heavy rains have also continued in the Somali region, causing flooding, inundating houses and farmland, damaging crops and causing displacement. Schools, health facilities and water systems have been damaged. Inter-agency assessments show that at least 123 schools and 76 health centers and health posts have been damaged and forced to close, with substantial loss of equipment and supplies. In just three districts along the river, approximately 160 essential water points have been damaged. Since April, more than 52,170 households (313,000 people) have been affected by floods of which 31,300 were already displaced in the worst flood affected areas of the Somali region.1 In Gelena and Abbaya woredas in the West Guji zone, 22,689 individuals have been displaced by floods.

Flooding will continue to be a major humanitarian risk in the coming months as the National Meteorological Agency (NMA) predicts a normal to above normal rainy (Kiremt) season. Kiremt (June to September) is the main rainy season for most of the country except for the south and south-eastern parts. The onset and the end of the season is expected to be normal but the northern, north-eastern, central, western, south-western and eastern regions are expected to receive above normal rainfall. In May, the National Flood Task Force, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, issued two Flood Alerts based on forecasts from the NMA. The alerts indicate at-risk areas in the country and the necessary preparedness actions and mitigation measures required. A National Flood Contingency Plan is currently being drafted, with UNICEF fully engaged in the process. The floods are expected to affect accessibility, especially in the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Following ethnic conflicts between the Gedeo and Guji communities in April, a rapid joint assessment by IOM, People in Need, UNICEF, UNOCHA and World Vision International was undertaken in the first week of May. The findings indicate that more than 274,000 people were displaced.2 Following agreement between the regional governments of Oromia and SNNP, individuals were being encouraged to return to their places of origin. To date, more than 102,000 people have returned, but there are significant concerns that they are not staying long as the conflict continues and homes and livelihoods are being destroyed. Although relief support is ongoing, there are still critical needs including shelter, non-food items, food, water, drugs, medical supplies and education. The region is also working to identify unaccompanied and separated children and mitigate risks of gender-based violence. Because of the conflict, at least 76 water schemes and 6 schools were damaged and require urgent rehabilitation.

Following the reported Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia has increased its preparedness and is screening travelers at ports of entry. An isolation center was activated at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa and a treatment unit was established at Bole Health Center. A National Task Force led by the Minister of Health is currently reviewing preparedness and response plans. UNICEF Ethiopia has updated its Ebola Contingency Plan.

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners released their humanitarian funding priorities for the next six months, asking for US$280.4 million for immediate life-saving support across all sectors. The priorities focus on scaling up the response to internally displaced people particularly in Oromia, Somali and SNNP regions. The intention of this document is to help donors prioritize funding allocations.