10 Jun 2019

UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report #4 – Reporting Period: April 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Highlights

  • The Government announced its strategic plan to return, reintegrate and resettle all conflict related Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the end of June 2019. UNICEF is currently engaged in providing humanitarian support to the internal displacement in-country and is responding to the life-saving needs of returnees and the displaced by prepositioning support and advocating for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return/relocation of the conflict-displaced population.

  • UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal was revised to US$ 143.5 million to reflect the increasing needs as set out in the Ethiopian Humanitarian Response Plan 2019.

  • In April 2019, floods in four regions of Ethiopia have resulted in further displacement of people, damage to property and death of livestock.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Following the release of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which were developed by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination (UNOCHA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) in March 2019, UNICEF revised its Humanitarian Appeal for Children (HAC) requirement from US$124.1 to US$143.5 million. The HAC requirement is costed by considering the needs, targets, and the capacities of UNICEF partners. Accordingly, UNICEF will target three million people, including 1.59 million children, through interventions in Nutrition, Health, Child Protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and Education. The increase in targeted beneficiaries is a result of the rising number of conflict-induced IDPs and the adverse effects of consecutive years of severe droughts in parts of the country, coupled with expected drought conditions from June onwards predominantly in the southern part of the country. The cost of reaching new refugee arrivals is also included.

