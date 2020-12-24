UNICEF Ethiopia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: November 2020

Highlights

The security situation in Tigray over the last several weeks has seen a halting of the region’s COVID-19 prevention and treatment efforts.

Schools across the country have re-opened. Nationally, 33,672 primary schools (92 per cent) and 2,870 secondary schools (91 per cent) have re-opened, enrolling over 20 million children (47 per cent girls). UNICEF has provided handwashing and hygiene supplies for schools that have reopened, benefitting 309,670 children (of whom 71,902 are refugees) at time of reporting.

Since the COVID-19 response began, a total of 2,287,285 people including 56,625 refugees have received access to WASH Non-Food Items (NFIs).

A total of 40,924 children and primary caregivers including 4,942 refugees have received Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support (MHPSS) services adjusted to COVID-19.

Epidemiological Overview

As of 30 November, Ethiopia had 110,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,636,729 sample tests conducted and 73,808 recoveries, representing 67 per cent of all COVID-19 positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country. The cumulative number of deaths recorded was 1,706 (CFR=1.55 per cent). Daily laboratory testing capacity has become more targeted, with only contacts of positive cases being tested, reducing daily testing numbers to approximately 5,000 tests per day from 25,158 tests conducted at the peak time on 6 September during the Community Based Action and Testing (ComBAT) campaign. In November, from a total of 155,360 tests conducted, approximately 13,905 were positive.

As of 30 November, there have been 1,416 cases (1.46 per cent of all positive cases) and 14 deaths reported among children of 0 to 4 years of age and a total caseload of 3,199 (3.31 per cent of all positive cases) with 33 deaths among children between 5-14 years of age.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported throughout Ethiopia, with the highest number of cases still being reported in Addis Ababa, followed by Oromia and Tigray regions. It is to be noted that in the case of Tigray, no reports of COVID-19 related data have been received since 4 November, due to the conflict in the region.

Accordingly, as of 30 November, the distribution of cases by region was as follows: Addis Ababa city (58,457 cases representing 53 per cent of all cases), Oromia (18,509 cases), Tigray (6,662 cases), Amhara (6,383 cases), Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples-SNNP (4,084 cases), Sidama (3,412 cases), Dire Dawa city (2,863 cases), Harari (2,727 cases), Benisghangul-Gumuz (2,496 cases), Afar (1,810), Somali (1,670 cases) and Gambella (1,001 cases).