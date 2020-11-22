UNICEF Ethiopia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20: October 2020

Highlights

▪ In October, schools across the country started to re-open in a phased approach with 26.9 million students (3.5 million in preprimary; 20.7 million in primary; 2.7 million in secondary) expected to go back to school. Among them 12.6 million are girls. In support of schools re-opening, UNICEF will reach 3,500 schools in nine regions with packages of support including COVID-19 WASH supplies and teacher training packages on COVID-19 preventative strategies alongside Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) interventions. To date, UNICEF has already provided 1,000 schools with handwashing and school cleaning supplies, including six schools for refugee children. Solar radios with USB capacity have been provided to a total of 20,000 households to ensure children continue learning, including to those in refugee and internally displaced settings. In addition, 175,358 children (79,136 girls) in formal and non-formal education institutions have benefitted from handwashing and school cleaning supplies provided with UNICEF support.

▪ In the reporting period, a total of 93,120 Permanent Direct Support beneficiaries in the Urban Productive Safety Net Programme (UPSNP) received the first of six-monthly cash transfer top-ups, to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, and support them in meeting immediate basic needs such as food.