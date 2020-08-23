UNICEF Ethiopia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16 as at 1-15 August 2020

The Community Based Actions and Testing (ComBAT) campaign was launched nationally on 7 August 2020, to determine the level of COVID19 infection within Ethiopia as well as understanding the current awareness on COVID-19 prevention measures among the population. The results are expected to inform the next stage of the government’s overall response strategy, including when to re-open schools. UNICEF has supported, both technically and financially, the production of five videos for children, youth and persons with disabilities about the campaign.