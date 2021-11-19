UNHCR’s scaled up response to internal displacement in Amhara region – as of November 2021

Following the expansion of the conflict into Amhara region, UNHCR has started to scale up its response to the internal displacement situation in the region under the leadership of the Principal Emergency Coordinator. This scale up includes the increase of staffing and presence in the region, with the main coordination hub in Bahir Dar and three response teams established for Bahir Dar, Gondar and Dessie, as well as strengthened coordination and partnerships. UNHCR activated the Protection Cluster in the region in October and supports the coordination of the Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) as well as the Emergency Shelter/Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) Clusters together with partners