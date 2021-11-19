UNHCR’s response to internal displacement in Northern Ethiopia – July to September 2021

UNHCR has responded to the needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ethiopia since 2018. In 2021 so far, UNHCR together with its partners, has reached over 1 million IDPs in nine regions of Ethiopia with impactful interventions to improve their protection and support their durable solutions.

In response to the staggering rise of internal displacement in the Tigray region since November 2020, and the growing displacement in Afar and Amhara regions as a result of the expansion of conflict, UNHCR started to scale up its response as of July 2021 as part of its countrywide endeavors to assist and protect internally displaced communities. The scale up included enhanced staffing and presence, partnerships, operational response capacity, as well as the strengthening and activation of relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms.