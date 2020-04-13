UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in Ethiopia (18 March 2020)

Alongside sister UN agencies and other partner organizations, UNHCR has been closely following the developments as well as the guidance on COVID-19 issued by the World Health Organization.

The outbreak is a global challenge that must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation. It also serves as a reminder that in order to effectively combat any public health emergency, everyone – including refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants – should be able to access health facilities and services in a non-discriminatory manner.

Impact on UNHCR operations in Ethiopia

UNHCR operations in Ethiopia are currently ongoing. In light of the evolving situation around COVID-19, UNHCR is following guidance from the Government of Ethiopia and the UN interagency mechanisms on how to best ensure our work can continue to support our Persons of Concern.

Accordingly, UNHCR has significantly limited both incoming and outgoing international travel. Field missions are also currently on hold until further notice. UNHCR is currently testing business continuity plans in the event that staff are required to move to teleworking arrangements to adhere to self-isolation guidelines.

UNHCR staff are currently on duty as usual. Colleagues who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or who have recently returned from COVID-19 exposed countries are self-isolating and using teleworking arrangements. Others who have faced travel restrictions are also teleworking.

UNHCR will follow the national protocol of reporting any potential cases. Case investigation and management will be carried out following the national guidelines.

All UNHCR staff are continuously being updated about the COVID-19 virus and have received information about proper hygiene measures in order to reduce the spread of the virus. Hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities are being made available at all entrances of UNHCR premises.