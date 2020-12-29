UNHCR Regional Update #8: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 18-26 December 2020

Key Developments

▪ On 22 December, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Preparedness and Response Plan for the Ethiopia Situation (Tigray). The plan covers the period from November 2020 through to June 2021 and foresees to reach up to 115,000 refugees and 22,000 host communities in Sudan and Djibouti. It aims to support the governments of Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea in maintaining and facilitating access to asylum and providing life-saving assistance to those who have been forced to flee Ethiopia following the conflict in the Tigray Regional State.

SUDAN

▪ More than 53,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Eastern Sudan as of 26 December 2020. Many are arriving tired, hungry and with little belongings.

▪ Between 13 November and 20 December, a total of 20,572 refugees have been transferred from the border to the Um Rakuba Camp. On 21 December, the relocation of refugees from the transit centres along the border to Um Rakuba Camp was temporarily halted for five days to allow for the reception centre in the Camp to be decongested.

ETHIOPIA

▪ WHO dispatched emergency health supplies to treat more than 10,000 patients for three months in Tigray. Additional medical supplies are on the way.

▪ From 17-23 December, ARRA distributed WFP provided food in Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps benefitting nearly 25,000 refugees. WFP is still waiting for authorization to deliver food to the remaining two camps: Hitsats and Shimelba.

▪ On 22 December, OCHA launched the Inter-Agency Updated Humanitarian Response Plan for Northern Ethiopia covering the response in Ethiopia for a three-month period covering November 2020 through January 2021. The expectation is that the Tigray response from January 2021 onward will be incorporated into the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for all of Ethiopia currently under development.