UNHCR Regional Update #7: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 9-17 December 2020

Key Developments

SUDAN

Relocation of refugees from Hamdayet, Village 8 and Abderafi transit locations to Um Rakuba camp continue at an increasing rate; nearly 20,000 refugees have been relocated to the camp.

More than 50,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into East Sudan. Many are arriving from further within Ethiopia and taking longer journeys to arrive to Sudan.

Sudan’s Commissioner of Refugees has formally declared prima facie recognition for all Ethiopian new arrivals after 6 November related to the Tigray situation.

ETHIOPIA

On 11 December, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi released a statement expressing deep concern for the safety of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, calling on the Ethiopian government to uphold its responsibilities to protect refugees, and to ensure safe and unfettered access according to humanitarian principles.

On 15 December, WFP food assistance for 35,000 refugees for one month arrived to two of the Eritrean camps – Mai Aini and Adi Harush. For the remaining two camps in Tigray, a security assessment is being finalized before assistance convoys can proceed to those areas.