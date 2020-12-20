Ethiopia + 3 more
UNHCR Regional Update #7: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 9-17 December 2020
Key Developments
SUDAN
Sudan’s Commissioner of Refugees has formally declared prima facie recognition for all Ethiopian new arrivals after 6 November related to the Tigray situation.
More than 50,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into East Sudan. Many are arriving from further within Ethiopia and taking longer journeys to arrive to Sudan.
Relocation of refugees from Hamdayet, Village 8 and Abderafi transit locations to Um Rakuba camp continue at an increasing rate; nearly 20,000 refugees have been relocated to the camp.
ETHIOPIA
On 11 December, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi released a statement expressing deep concern for the safety of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, calling on the Ethiopian government to uphold its responsibilities to protect refugees, and to ensure safe and unfettered access according to humanitarian principles.
On 15 December, WFP food assistance for 35,000 refugees for one month arrived to two of the Eritrean camps – Mai Aini and Adi Harush. For the remaining two camps in Tigray, a security assessment is being finalized before assistance convoys can proceed to those areas.
The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator has released $13 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help people inside Ethiopia and $5 million for refugees newly arrived in Sudan. On top of this funding, $12 million has been released from the UN’s Humanitarian Fund in Ethiopia and $5.6 million from the UN’s Sudan Humanitarian Fund (for a total of 35.6 million for the regional crisis from UN pooled funds).