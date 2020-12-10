UNHCR Regional Update #6: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 4-8 December 2020

Key Developments

SUDAN

• Nearly 50,000 refugees have now crossed into eastern Sudan – recent groups coming from areas deeper inside Tigray are weak and very fatigued, some saying they spent two weeks making their way to the border.

• Efforts to encourage refugees reluctant to move from Hamdayet border areas have been strengthened; nevertheless, many refugees are preferring to stay there waiting for relatives.

• Relocation of refugees from Village 8 to Um Rakuba camp has begun, following a request from authorities that people should be moved away from the border.

ETHIOPIA

▪ UNHCR remains deeply worried by unconfirmed reports of conflict directly affecting the Eritrean camps inside the Tigray region and resulting in casualties, including of refugees and aid workers, and possible forced return of refugees to Eritrea.

▪ Following the agreement signed between the government and the UN, there is still no effective access to persons in need across Tigray despite pronouncements by the government that “the active phase of the military operations are over”. UNHCR is preparing to provide assistance as soon as safe and unhindered access is obtained.

▪ UNHCR in collaboration with partners has so far been able to assist some 7,000 IDPS in Shire town with high energy biscuits and core relief items.