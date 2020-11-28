UNHCR Regional Update #4: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 25-27 November 2020

Key Developments

SUDAN

▪ UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi is in Sudan from 26-29 November to meet with government officials and partners along with visits to Hamdayet reception center and Um Rakuba camp.

▪ More than 43,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into East Sudan where humanitarian actors continue to expand assistance and seek to meet the needs of new arrivals amidst complex logistical challenges.

▪ The Inter-Agency Refugee Emergency Response Plan for the Ethiopian refugee influx to Sudan was finalized on 25 November. The High Commissioner will publicly announce the plan on 29 November in Khartoum. Total requirements for the 30 partners participating are US $149 million to meet the needs of up to 100,000 refugees. The Sudan response plan will be the major component of the Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ethiopia (Tigray) situation.

▪ There is an urgent need for additional refugee settlement sites in Sudan as the Um Rakuba site has reached its current maximum capacity of 10,000 persons. Assessment missions are being conducted to additional locations identified by the government.

▪ The first UNHCR airlift with emergency assistance has arrived in Khartoum. The cargo was deployed from UNHCR’s global stockpile in the UAE by International Humanitarian City (IHC) donated flights.

ETHIOPIA

▪ Concerns are growing for the safety of civilians inside the Tigray region of Ethiopia, particularly in and around the capital Mekelle that is home to 500,000 people. There are reports of basic services coming

▪ to a halt while the security situation continues to deteriorate. It is feared the numbers of those internally displaced inside Tigray by the fighting as well as to other regions of Ethiopia is growing daily.

▪ Access remains a major constraint in the Tigray region. UNHCR staff have no access to the four Eritrean refugee camps due to the security situation. Information on the condition of refugees at the camps is extremely limited and difficult to verify.

▪ The last general food distribution in the refugee camps supplied food for the months of October and November. At most three days of food supplies are estimated to be left in the camps.

▪ Humanitarian actors continue to request for immediate and unhindered access to provide lifesaving assistance to the increasing number of internally displaced persons and the 100,000 Eritrean refugees across the Tigray region.