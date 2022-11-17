UNHCR Regional Update #36 Northern Ethiopia Emergency Situation, October 2022

On 10 October, Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde reportedly “reaffirmed commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to peaceful resolution of the conflict in the northern part of the country.” Speaking in Parliament, the President said “Government of Ethiopia is still committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict in the north through the AU-led negotiation. But the Government will take corrective measures if the other side is not ready for peaceful alternatives.”

On 25 October, peace talks were officially launched between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in South Africa under the auspices of the African Union.

On 5 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) suspended road movements from Mekelle to Semera for security reasons. However, MOFA informed UN agencies that UNHAS flights would be able to resume allowing staff rotation from Mekelle to Addis Ababa. UNHAS flights successfully resumed on 8 October with 35 UN and INGO staff, including 9 UNHCR personnel, departing from Mekelle to Addis Ababa. Rotation flights continued on 10 October with UNHCR’s Principal Situation Coordinator flying into Mekelle and 8 UNHCR staff flying out of Mekelle to Addis Ababa. Another humanitarian flight also took place on 12 October. Flights were, however, suspended since that date for the rest of October.