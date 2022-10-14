UNHCR Regional Update #35 Ethiopia Emergency Situation, August - September 2022

On 24 August, reports emerged of renewed fighting in the Tigray region between the Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) forces and Tigrayan Forces (TF) around the town of Kobo (on the Ethiopia-Eritrea border) ending a months-long ceasefire. The security situation in northern Ethiopia is becoming more complex following this resumption of hostilities. Intensive clashes have since continued on multiple fronts, especially at the towns along the borders between the Tigray region and the Amhara and Afar regions.

The renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia is having serious impacts for refugees and existing internally displaced populations. Humanitarian needs are on the increase as significant new internal displacement have also been reported in all three regions.

Efforts to bring humanitarian aid into Tigray were suspended following the outbreak of fighting on 24 August and the blocking of access roads. The cancellation of the UNHAS flight to Mekelle resulted in a complete lack of cash flow into the operation, affecting UNHCR’s response on the ground.1 Due to the volatile security situation throughout Tigray including the increase in airstrikes, UNHCR field missions were suspended for some days in September, also following an announcement from the Ethiopian government that aid organizations should refrain from working in areas where the government is taking ‘preventive measures.’

On 11 September, the Tigray regional government announced that it is “ready to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union and is ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities in order to create a conducive atmosphere. On 14 September, the Ethiopian government said it is “committed” to the AU-led peace process aimed at ending the near two-year conflict in the north. The UN Secretary General has ”encouraged the parties to engage actively with the AU-led process in good faith and without delay and to create conducive conditions for the talks to take place.”