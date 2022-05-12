UNHCR Regional Update #31 Ethiopia Emergency Situation, 30 April 2022

Key Developments

ETHIOPIA

On 15 April, UNHCR received a tanker in Mekelle ferrying 20,000 liters of fuel. The tanker, which had been stranded in Semera since September 2021, is part of the second humanitarian convoy that arrived in Tigray via the Abala-Semera-Mekelle route since December 2021. This replenishment for UNHCR’s Mekelle and Shire fuel depots allowed for the resumption and expansion of vital operational activities in Tigray region. Additionally, on 14 April UNHCR received seventy-five family tents airlifted to Mekelle. This is the first phase of airlifting of family tents for IDPs who are in dire need of shelter.

On 1 April 2022, WFP reported that thirteen (13) trucks had arrived safely into Mekelle, marking the first humanitarian convoy to arrive into Tigray region since December 2021. On 2 April, the convoy arrived in conflict affected areas of Afar to provide urgent food to over a third of Afar’s population and displaced families. WFP also reported that the first fuel tanker with over 47,000 liters of fuel entered Mekelle on 2 April, the first to enter Tigray in eight months. WFP requires 200,000 liters of fuel week to meet the humanitarian needs in the region.

On 21 April, USAID announced it would provide nearly US $313 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia. The new funding will support emergency food and nutrition assistance to meet the needs of nearly 7 million people; strengthen community health facilities and mobile health teams to combat infectious diseases; provide humanitarian protection services, such as support for survivors of gender-based violence, psychosocial services, and child protection activities; and bolster logistics support to deliver aid to people in remote and hard-to-reach areas.