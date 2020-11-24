UNHCR Regional Update #3: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 19 - 24 November 2020

Key Developments

▪ On Saturday 21 November, the African Union announced it has named Joaquim Chissano, former President of Mozambique, Ellen-Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, and Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of the Republic of South Africa, as Special Envoys to mediate and to create conditions for a conducive dialogue.

▪ UNHCR remains deeply concerned for the safety and security of all civilians in Tigray including the 100,000 Eritrean refugees located in four refugee camps in the region.

▪ Refugee numbers continue to rise with 4,751 people crossing into Sudan over the weekend of 21-22 November, bringing the total new arrivals to over 41,000 since early November.

▪ Increased aid is reaching refugees as more deliveries of supplies arrive at the border including food, medical supplies and ready to use therapeutic and supplementary food.

▪ From 17-18 November, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator together with UNHCR and UN agencies’ country representatives undertook a mission to the border area to meet government officials and assess the response and how to speed up delivery