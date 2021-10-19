UNHCR Regional Update #22: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 14 October 2021

Key Developments

ETHIOPIA

The newly arrived Representative undertook a 5-day field mission to Mekelle and Shire. During his mission, he met with UN agencies, cluster leads, IDPs/refugees and partners and visited IDP sites in Mekelle and Sebacare 4. Missions to Mai Aini refugee camp, returnees’ site in Adwa and IDP sites in Shire were also organized.

Lack of access for supplies into Tigray continues to significantly compromise the response (movement of supplies, personnel, fuel, cash, denials of telecommunications equipment). Similar to other agencies, UNHCR has scaled down operations, predominantly due to lack of fuel as well as lack of consistent flow of supplies.

Field assessments are hampered by the lack of fuel disabling partners from verifying reports.

SUDAN

The number of Ethiopians crossing into eastern Sudan via Hamdayet is trending downward. As of 14 October, 22 new arrivals were reported, bringing the total population there to 5,950. Nevertheless, the operation is currently revising its contingency plan in view of the sharp escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia in recent days which could trigger a new outflow of refugees.