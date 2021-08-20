UNHCR Regional Update #20: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 1 - 15 August 2021

Key Developments

On 10 August, UNHCR launched an appeal for US$164.5 million to assist 96,000 Eritrean refugees and 650,000 internally displaced people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and up to 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.

Some US$ 101.3 million, or 61 per cent of the appeal, will help provide essential aid such as shelter, domestic items and protection, including support for survivors of gender-based violence, inside Tigray. In addition,

US$ 63.2 million will strengthen UNHCR’s response in eastern Sudan and Blue Nile State, where we are providing protection assistance, shelter, water and sanitation, health, and logistics. UNHCR is also working to urgently preposition supplies and put in place facilities at border points for any new arrivals from Ethiopia.

ETHIOPIA

▪ On 30 July, UNHCR and its partners regained access to the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps for Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Violent clashes in the area had prevented UNHCR staff from reaching the camps since 13 July. The delivery of urgently needed assistance restarted on 5 August for the 23,000 refugees in both camps. However, access is limited by a complex and fluid security situation and refugees continue to face dire conditions. Basic services such as healthcare remain unavailable, and clean drinking water is running out. UNHCR continues to advocate for safe passage which will allow refugees from Mai Aini and Adi Harush to be moved to the new site of Alemwach, near Dabat town, some 135 kilometers away.

▪ The limitations on telecommunication remain a major operational challenge, with no phone network and limited VSAT operational in the Tigray region. City power in Shire and Mekelle has been unavailable for the past few days. UNHCR continues to provide internet access to UN agencies, NGOs (partners and non- partners) at its offices. Scarcity of fuel and cash continues to impact the effective delivery of many humanitarian programmes, and with limited possibilities of bringing in supplies, UNHCR and other agencies are unable to operate at full capacity.