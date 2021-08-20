UNHCR Regional Update #19: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 16 – 31 July 2021

Key Developments

ETHIOPIA

▪ On 15 July, an update on the deteriorating situation of Eritrean refugees in Tigray was issued by the UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia indicating that the situation in the Mai Aini and Adi Harush Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region had further and rapidly deteriorated with the escalation of fighting in the area.

▪ On 27 July, UNHCR implored all parties to the Ethiopia’s Tigray region conflict to uphold their obligations under international law, including respecting the civilian character of refugee camps, and the rights of refugees and all civilians to be protected from hostilities. UNHCR continues to urge all parties to the conflict to give immediate humanitarian access and safety for aid workers attempting to provide lifesaving assistance.

▪ On 29 July, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, started a six-day mission to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. On 30 July, the ERC visited Meywani IDP site that is managed by UNHCR. The ERC was briefed by UNHCR, partners and IDP leaders, viewed the work undertaken at the protection desks and held two separate meetings with groups of IDP women and men. They informed the ERC about their