UNHCR Regional Update #15: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 12 – 30 April 2021

Key Developments

ETHIOPIA

▪ The UN Special Representative of the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict briefed the UN Security Council on 15 April and presented findings of the 2020 annual report, where she highlighted the situation in Tigray.

▪ On 13 April, OCHA warned of alarming malnutrition rates in Tigray. Out of +69,000 children screened, +1,900 cases of severe acute malnutrition and +17,700 cases of moderate malnutrition have been identified. Malnutrition has also been found amongst pregnant women. WFP is targeting around 867,000 children and 415,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women with their feeding programmes.

SUDAN

▪ Approximately 63,100 Ethiopian refugees have been recorded crossing into East Sudan as of 30 April. Some 41,000 refugees have been relocated to Um Rakuba camp (20,572) and Tunaydbah settlement (20,609). Overall statistics are subject to revision pending finalization of the biometric verification process of the remaining refugee population at Hamdayet and Village 8 border reception sites.

▪ In preparation for the rainy season, UNHCR and WFP have been constructing and rehabilitating roads (about 60 km) to Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah to ensure access and are digging drainage systems in the two sites to mitigate risks of flooding. Various partners are constructing semi-permanent schools, building more durable shelters (tukuls) to replace emergency shelters, as well as permanent latrines and showers.