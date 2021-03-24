Ethiopia + 3 more
UNHCR Regional Update #13: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 1 - 15 March
Attachments
Key Developments
SUDAN
Approximately 62,000 Ethiopian refugees have been recorded crossing into East Sudan as of 15 March.
41,181 refugees have been relocated from Hamdayet and Village 8 to Um Rakuba camp (20,572) and Tunaydbah settlement (20,609).
In preparation for the rainy season, various flood mitigation activities are underway at Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah, including road improvement, drainage works, relocation of families and facilities at risk, awareness raising, and the construction of multipurpose evacuation centers for Persons with Special Needs when floods arrive.
More than 8,000 emergency family shelters have been erected to date in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah, as well as 12 communal shelters in Hamdayet.
The presence of armed actors and tensions along the Sudan-Ethiopia border continues to be a concern for the safety of refugees and humanitarian operations at Hamdayet and Village 8 reception and transit sites.
ETHIOPIA
On 5 March, the UN Refugee Agency High Commissioner Filippo Grandi welcomed the elimination of clearance requirements by the Ethiopian Government and noted improved access to Shire. The High Commissioner expressed hope to soon reach all those in need, including Eritrean refugees in Shiraro and other places.
Following the Government’s announcement that humanitarian agencies had been provided unfettered access in the Tigray region, from 8 March two UNHCR teams went on mission to Mekelle and Shire under the Government’s new notification system for humanitarian access to Tigray to look at scaling up UNHCR activities for both refugees and internally displaced people in the two towns and surrounding areas. The deployment of additional staff to both locations is also underway. Additional resources are urgently required to support the necessary surge in humanitarian response as access opens up.