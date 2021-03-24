UNHCR Regional Update #13: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 1 - 15 March

On 5 March, the UN Refugee Agency High Commissioner Filippo Grandi welcomed the elimination of clearance requirements by the Ethiopian Government and noted improved access to Shire. The High Commissioner expressed hope to soon reach all those in need, including Eritrean refugees in Shiraro and other places.

Following the Government’s announcement that humanitarian agencies had been provided unfettered access in the Tigray region, from 8 March two UNHCR teams went on mission to Mekelle and Shire under the Government’s new notification system for humanitarian access to Tigray to look at scaling up UNHCR activities for both refugees and internally displaced people in the two towns and surrounding areas. The deployment of additional staff to both locations is also underway. Additional resources are urgently required to support the necessary surge in humanitarian response as access opens up.