UNHCR Regional Update #12: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 15 - 28 February

Key Developments

SUDAN

The presence of armed actors and tensions along the Sudan-Ethiopia border continues to be a concern for the safety of refugees and humanitarian operations at Hamdayet and Village 8 reception and transit sites.

ETHIOPIA

On 26 February a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia announced that humanitarian agencies had been provided unfettered access in the Tigray region. A follow up statement on 3 March further noted “Humanitarian agencies can operate in the region with unfettered access and unhindered mobility, by simply providing a notification of operations to the Ministry of Peace, and at their own risk in region wide movement.” Following the announcement, UNHCR organized two mission to Mekelle and Shire for the week of 8 March to support and enhance UNCHR’s operations by addressing humanitarian needs of refugees and IDPs in and around both locations.

UNHCR and partners have established a regular presence in the two southern Eritrean refugee camps, Mai-Aini and Adi Harush. UNHCR’s new operational base at Debark is supporting both the Eritrean refugee and the Ethiopian IDP response in the area.

As of 28 February, nearly 6,000 refugees from Hitsats and Shimelba have relocated at Adi Harush and Mai Aini camps either spontaneously or transported by the government from Shire. Refugees are receiving food and Core Relief Items upon arrival. There are currently about 1,200 in Shire awaiting transportation to Adi Harush and Mai Aini camps.