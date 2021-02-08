UNHCR Regional Update #10: Ethiopia Situation (Tigray Region), 13 January - 1 February

Key Developments

SUDAN

▪ More than 60,500 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into East Sudan as of 1 February.

▪ 20,572 refugees have been relocated to Um Rakuba camp, and 13,371 refugees to Tunaydbah settlement.

▪ UNHCR and partners are holding sessions with government, UN, NGO and communities to strengthen measures on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).

ETHIOPIA

▪ The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, was in Ethiopia from 29 January to 1 Febuary to meet with government officials, the diplomatic community, donors, and UN and NGO partners.

He also met with local officials and Eritrean refugees during a visit to Mai Aini refugee camps, one of the four Eritrean refugee camps in the Tigray region.

▪ The High Commissioner issued a statement on 14 January highlighting concern for Eritrean refugees' safety and well-being in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in light of reports of severe human rights violations in Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps – including killings, targeted abductions, and forced return to Eritrea. The statement called for a stop to these abuses and full and unimpeded humanitarian access.

▪ A joint WFP/UNHCR/ARRA food distribution for 30,000 Eritrean refugees in Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps took place 20-25 January and the distribution of core relief items to 5,000 households is ongoing.