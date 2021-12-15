UNHCR: Northern Ethiopia Update, December 2021

Over one year into the conflict, the overall security situation in Northern Ethiopia remains complex and fluid, hindering effective delivery of lifesaving assistance to the most affected populations, including refugees and internally displaced people. The conflict spread into Amhara and Afar regions in October 2021, and on 2 November a nation-wide State of Emergency was declared. The conflict in the three regions of Northern Ethiopia (Tigray, Afar and Amhara) has led to the internal displacement of well over 3 million people, with displacement continuing to occur on a daily basis across the region, and 9.4 million people are in urgent need of food and other aid.

UNHCR’s presence has been scaled up in Amhara and Tigray regions. In Amhara region, in addition to the Field Office in Debark, a coordination hub has been set-up in the regional capital Bahir Dar. Three response teams have been deployed to Gondar, Bahir Dar and Debre Birhan to better assist new IDPs arriving daily. In Tigray region, UNHCR has Sub-Offices in Shire and Mekelle. To strengthen the emergency response, UNHCR has since August 2021 opened five field units in Abi-Adi, Adigrat, Maichew, Sheraro and Axum. UNHCR also has a Field Office in Semera, in the Afar region.

However, UNHCR and partners are facing severe challenges that are negatively impacting their ability to work and deliver assistance in the midst of the volatile security situation, lack of unhindered access, scarcity of cash and fuel, and limited electrical power and telecommunication services. This situation has further worsened in preceding weeks, as operations were severely hindered due to the lack of fuel preventing the implementation of some planned activities.