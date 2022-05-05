UNHCR: Northern Ethiopia Situation - Factsheet, March 2022

A full-scale humanitarian and protection crisis continues to unfold in and around Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara and Afar Regions since armed conflict broke out in early November 2020.

Over1.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, and affected populations benefitted from UNHCR and partners’ protection services since January 2022, in Northern Ethiopia

While ensuring access to basic services, UNHCR provided 142,886 displaced individuals with core relief items (CRIs) in Afar, Amhara and Tigray Regions since January 2022

CONTEXT

The humanitarian situation across Northern Ethiopia is deeply concerning, with 2.6 million IDPs1, over 240,000 returnees and 97,421 refugees & asylum-seekers in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray Regions. Over 17 months into the conflict, the overall security situation remains complex and fluid, hindering effective delivery of lifesaving assistance to the most affected populations. Humanitarian needs have risen dramatically, with over 9.4 million people in urgent need of food and other aid2.