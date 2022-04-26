UNHCR: Northern Ethiopia Situation - Fact sheet, March 2022

A full-scale humanitarian and protection crisis continues to unfold in and around Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara and Afar Regions since armed conflict broke out in early November 2020.

Over 1.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, and affected populations benefitted from UNHCR and partners’ protection services since January 2022, in Northern Ethiopia.

While ensuring access to basic services, UNHCR provided 142,886 displaced individuals with core relief items (CRIs) in Afar,

Amhara and Tigray Regions since January 2022.