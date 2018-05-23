UNHCR Ethiopia: Youth Factsheet (April 2018)
- 173,578 refugees in Ethiopia are between the ages of 15-24, representing 18.9% of the registered refugee population in the country.
- 68,472 refugee youth are South Sudanese sheltered in camps in the Gambella region. They make up 39.5% of the youth refugee population in Ethiopia.
In Pugnido camp, Gambella, a ‘Youth Peace Education Club’, comprising young people from the refugees and their hosts, works on initiatives aimed at fostering peaceful co-existence and peace-building between the two communities.
The Refugee Camps in the Gambella region- hosting over 400,000 South Sudanese refugees shelter the largest number of refugee youth in Ethiopia, representing 39.5% of the overall refugee youth population in the country. In the Shire camps, the youth constitute 40.8% of the total refugee population.
- Displaced youth have the ability to play a significant role in the protection and development of their communities as well as those hosting them. Despite the important role refugee youth play, their concerns are rarely reflected in the programmatic responses of UN, NGOs and other organizations working in humanitarian response. Youth have skills, abilities and needs that are rarely fully recognized. Their engagement in peaceful coexistence interventions and in preventing intra- and inter-communal conflicts is crucial.
- Out of 119 youth empowerment proposals submitted globally, those from Field Office Pugnido and Sub-Office Jijiga were amongst the 26 proposals selected by UNHCR’s Department of International Protection to benefit from the 2018 Youth Initiative Fund. The grant thus received will help the Pugnido Peace Education Club, a community-based peacebuilding initiative established in 2017, to continue its activities. The ‘Youth Peace Education Club’ is a youth-led and owned programme, addressing key protection issues of young people in Gambella which is contributing to fostering peaceful co-existence between communities.
- In Jijiga, the youth initiative project will capacitate already existing sports teams and rehabilitate infrastructure (basketball courts) that are no longer in use. With the DIP grant, youth engagement for sports activities is being reignited and strategically linked with awareness raising and skills training. In line with the CRRF, the project promotes integration of refugee programming within the national system through collaboration with the Regional Youth and Sports Bureau.