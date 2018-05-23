UNHCR Ethiopia: Youth Factsheet (April 2018)

In Pugnido camp, Gambella, a ‘Youth Peace Education Club’, comprising young people from the refugees and their hosts, works on initiatives aimed at fostering peaceful co-existence and peace-building between the two communities.

The Refugee Camps in the Gambella region- hosting over 400,000 South Sudanese refugees shelter the largest number of refugee youth in Ethiopia, representing 39.5% of the overall refugee youth population in the country. In the Shire camps, the youth constitute 40.8% of the total refugee population.