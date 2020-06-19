UNHCR Ethiopia Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (17 June 2020)

In a race against time, UNHCR and its partners are supporting refugees and IDPs to protect themselves against COVID-19 infection as Ethiopia continues to experience rapid increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of 17 June 2020, the country reported a total standing at 3,759 coronavirus patients. The number of fatalities has also shown a sharp increase over the last two weeks, reaching 63 from only seven. The official records show that 849 patients have recovered thus far. Overall, Ethiopia has conducted 197,361 laboratory tests throughout the country, with all regions now reporting positive cases. Many of the confirmed cases have not had any interaction with infected individuals, nor recent travel histories, indicating that transmissions are now in the communities.

Prevention and response: While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst refugees in Ethiopia, ARRA, UNHCR, the Regional Health Bureaus and partners continue all efforts to mitigate transmission of the virus in the country’s 26 refugee camps and surrounding host community locations. UNHCR imported and distributed 140,000 masks to healthcare workers and other frontline responders, but there remains a huge gap in the supply of personal protective equipment, medicines and medical supplies.

UNHCR is supporting local and regional authorities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in parts of the country that have been affected by conflict-induced displacement. Refugees and IDPs often live in overcrowded conditions where physical distancing is practically impossible; large gatherings have been suspended and refugees are required to maintain physical distancing during food distributions and other activities.

Refugee representatives, Refugee Outreach Volunteers (ROVs), women, youth and child committees and other community structures have been actively engaged in outreach activities and messaging on COVID-19 to ensure that basic preventive measures are observed in the communities. Communication on risks continues to be scaled up to promote stronger community engagement in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the refugee camps and the urban settings.

In addition to the distribution of awareness-raising materials, innovative channels of communication with communities on the prevention of COVID-19 are being employed. These include telephone helplines, the use of WhatsApp and Telegram groups, using loudspeakers and local radio, as well as child-friendly information materials which are developed by refugee artists and distributed among the communities. UNHCR, at the same time, has intensified its social media engagement to share key messages while undertaking a mapping of the use of social media among refugee groups. The aim is to continue engagement with them post COVID-19.

UNHCR, ARRA and partners are improving the camp-based temporary isolation centres to meet the required standards and are also extending support to Government quarantine and treatment facilities by helping to furnish the facilities and offer training to healthcare workers. Construction of improved camp-based isolation facilities is currently underway in Hilaweyn, Melkadida, Awbarre and Sheder Refugee Camps which could also serve as treatment facilities given the limited capacities of the Government-designated centres.

In the Benishangul-Gumuz Region, 54 refugees were quarantined for 14 days and thereof tested negative for the corona virus before they were released to the different camps. There are 43 others who are still in quarantine in the Melkadida camps, Somali Region.