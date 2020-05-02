UNHCR Ethiopia Weekly Operational Update: 1 May 2020

Update on COVID-19

As of 01 May 2020, Ethiopia reported 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 66 recoveries. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported amongst the refugee population and their host communities thus far, but UNHCR continues to intensify efforts to prevent and limit the potential spread of the corona virus among the over 761,000 refugees in the country.

Preparedness and response:

Aid workers, medical workers and refugee representatives are on the front lines of this pandemic, providing refugees and host communities with information via posters, announcements and hotlines about COVID-19 and how to protect themselves. In parts of Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz Regions, UNHCR has partnered with a national radio station to disseminate awareness messages in Amharic and Oromiffa languages. Infection prevention and control measures are being strengthened with increased supplies of soap and water, the installation of additional handwashing facilities in central locations around the camps as well as in refugee households. Stocks of supplies are being reinforced and healthcare needs are being constantly assessed along with training of health personnel. But more training is needed especially in the Afar and Somali Regions. At the same time, intense efforts are being made to furnish isolation areas and create more distancing between people while they go about their daily activities. While meetings and other crowd-creating situations and services have been limited or suspended, innovative food distribution modalities are being adopted. Fewer refugees are issued with food rations at the same time to allow for social distancing. In camps in the Somali (Melkadida) and Afar (Aysaita) Regions, where refugees are currently being issued with food rations, refugees are washing their hands before entering the distribution centres, and temperature checks are conducted.

Support to Government facilities: UNHCR provided WASH facilities to the isolation centre in Dollo Ado which will be used by host communities and refugees. In Gambella, UNHCR and ARRA are helping equip four camp-based isolation centres and one at Gog Woreda for the host community. In several other locations, UNHCR is finalizing preparations to provide training for health personnel, working in and outside the refugee camps.

Quarantine facilities in the Bokolmanyo, Kobe and Melkadida camps have been put in place by ARRA. UNHCR is ensuring that the minimum standards of treatment for refugees, that are required for quarantine, are put in place. Although the reception centre in Dollo Ado is closed, new arrivals continue to arrive through illegal routes, and they are proceeding to their families in the camps. However, once they are discovered, they are directed to the quarantine facilities.