UNHCR Ethiopia: WASH Factsheet (March 2018)

Eight water sources which use solar energy for pumping are being piloted with the construction of 10 others planned in 2018.

12.7 million litres of water is supplied across the regions hosting refugees, with 14.5% of it benefitting the hosting communities. On average, refugees receive 17.5 litres of water per person per day.

On average, 30% of the refugee families in Ethiopia own a family latrine.

Highlights

- Family latrine coverage stands at an average of 30%, a reduction from the December 2017 due to decommissioning of many latrines since. There exists a wide disparity between camps as detailed in the infographics below. More than 85% of families have access to shared latrines and this is in part, due to improved community participation achieved through increased behavior change communication.

- On average, refugees receive 17.5 litres of water per person per day (lppd), with 10 of the 26 refugee camps meeting the UNHCR minimum standard of 20 lppd. Of the 12.7 million litres of water supplied daily, 6% is pumped using solar energy which is expected to increase once the ongoing solar installations are commissioned. The host population receives approximately 14.5% of the total daily water output.

- Refugees in camps with solarized schemes continue to receive more than 20 lppd, as generators can run for longer period of time with reduced unit cost of water delivery compared to full fuel-dependent water schemes. For instance, in Kobe Refugee camp the hybrid system continues to post cost reductions of over 50% on a full sunny day. A strategic shift from fuel powered to solarized water pumps is gaining momentum, with additional ten water sources planned for solarization in 2018.

- In another pilot project, over 3,038 Somali refugee families are being served by Urine Diversion Dry Toilets (UDDTs) in Melkadida, while 354 South Sudanese refugee families are benefitting from the same innovative sanitation facility in Gambella. Urine Diversion Dry Toilets are latrines whereby Urine and faeces don’t mix, eliminating foul smell. Both excreta types are collected separately and handled differently. Drying of the wastes eliminates pathogens. Ash or lime is added every time a person uses the latrine to absorb moisture and hasten the drying process.

- The annual Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Knowledge Attitude and Practice (KAP) survey was conducted through a mobile data collection (MDC) that utilizes modern platforms known as (ODK, Kobo toolbox and XLS). MDC is fast, cheaper and limits errors.