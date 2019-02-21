UNHCR Ethiopia: WASH Factsheet (December 2018)

Over 12.5 million litres of water was provided in all 26 refugee camps, representing a daily average per capita water supply of 17 liters.

Itang water scheme in Gambella, supplying fresh water to over 200,000 refugees and Ethiopians was handed over to Itang Town Water Utility Bureau

Sanitation coverage remains satisfactory with an average of 14 pers/ latrine. Seven camps don’t meet the minimum standards of maximum of 20 pers/ latrine.

HIGHLIGHTS