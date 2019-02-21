21 Feb 2019

UNHCR Ethiopia: WASH Factsheet (December 2018)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Over 12.5 million litres of water was provided in all 26 refugee camps, representing a daily average per capita water supply of 17 liters.

Itang water scheme in Gambella, supplying fresh water to over 200,000 refugees and Ethiopians was handed over to Itang Town Water Utility Bureau

Sanitation coverage remains satisfactory with an average of 14 pers/ latrine. Seven camps don’t meet the minimum standards of maximum of 20 pers/ latrine.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Itang water scheme, supplying fresh water to over 200,000 refugees and members of the host community in Gambella, was handed over to the Itang Town Water Utility Bureau with the mandate to run the system on a cost recovery basis to ensure sustainability of the project. UNHCR will pay for the water supplied to the three camps on a monthly basis while the institutions located in Turpham will pay for the water consumed within their respective compounds. The funds will be utilized by the Itang Water Utility to procure fuel to run the generators and meet the other costs of running the water system.

  • Gender and Sex Based Violence (SGBV) and community based management action plans have been developed at sector level. These plans are part of the mainstreaming activities in WASH programming in order to prevent sexual and gender based violence and enhance community participation at the different stages of the WASH project cycle.
    The community based approach aims to reinforce the community ownership of WASH facilities and to engage them in the operation and maintenance of the same.

  • A workshop to prepare the UNHCR WASH strategy for 2019-2020 was held in Addis Ababa with the participation of the WASH team from the field. Whereas most of the objectives and activities in the WASH strategy 2016-2018 remain pertinent for the next strategy, new subjects have emerged during the discussions such as cash based interventions (CBI), SGBV mainstreaming and integrating WASH services into existing governmental and local entities ( CRRF approach). Updating WASH emergency response plans at field level was also considered as a priority. The UNHCR WASH strategy 2019-2020 will be released at the end of the first quarter of 2019

