UNHCR Ethiopia: WASH Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

An average of 15 liters/per person/day of potable water has been provided to refugees, however, more is needed to reach the UNHCR minimum standard of providing at least 20 liters/per person/day.

UNHCR has strengthened collaboration with UNICEF on data sharing, advocacy, and technical support on WASH, in line with the Blueprint Initiative. In partnership with UNICEF, UNHCR is also supporting improved water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services to promote social cohesion among refugee and host communities.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among refugee and host populations, more than 15,000,000 bars of soap have been distributed and 35,514 hand-washing facilities have been installed.