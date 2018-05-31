UNHCR Ethiopia: Urban Refugees Factsheet (March 2018)
To date, a total of 21,632 refugees reside in the capital Addis Ababa as ‘urban refugees’.
Of the 21,632 urban refugees, 16,311 (75.4%) are Eritrean refugees who are beneficiaries of the Government’s Out-Of-Camp Policy.
Of the total, 780 are children who arrived alone or were separated from their parents or relatives during flight.
Highlights
At the end of March 2018, there were a total of 21,632 refugees in the capital Addis Ababa, mainly from Eritrea, Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and refugees of other nationalities, mainly from the Great Lakes region.
UNHCR provides reception services at the Urban Refugee Reception Centre, located around what is popularly known as Hayahulet Mazoriya in Addis Ababa. In Addition to registration of new arrivals, protection and resettlement counselling services are available at the center from Monday to Thursday every week, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.
Coordination of programs targeting the urban refugees in Addis Ababa is done through the monthly “Urban and Kenya Borena sub-working group” meetings that are held every 1st Wednesday of the month from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the UNHCR office in Bole. The forum brings together the government refugee agency (ARRA), UNHCR and all the partners working with refugees in Addis Ababa in order to ensure coordinated response in service delivery, as well as efficient use of resources.
UNHCR and its partners undertook a week-long participatory assessment exercise earlier in the year, where refugees in Addis Ababa were invited to a series of focus group discussions held around the city. The objective of the discussions was to hear from refugees directly about the opportunities and challenges they face while living in Addis Ababa. In total 22 focus group discussions were held, with refugees representing the 26 nationalities in Addis Ababa. The responses thus obtained have informed UNHCR’s detailed budgeting for 2018.