UNHCR Ethiopia: Urban Refugees Factsheet (December 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

By the end of December 2018, there were a total of 22,885 refugees in the capital Addis Ababa, mainly from Eritrea, Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and refugees of other nationalities, including those from the Great Lakes region. Of the total population, 868 are children, who either arrived alone (377children) or were separated from their parents or relatives during flight (491 children).

In line with the second objective of the Registration Multi-year Plan of Action (RMYPoA), which focuses on the improvement of the quality of refugees and asylum-seekers data in Ethiopia, UNHCR and ARRA continued conducting continuous registration exercise for refugees residing in Addis Ababa, including issuance of Proof of Registration and ID cards. Currently the registration unit continued updating the refugees’ data using proGres V3 and proGres V4 simultaneously.

UNHCR and ARRA conducted a comprehensive L-3 registration exercise in the Borana area, Oromia region, hosting thousands of Kenyan refugees. A total of 4,037 individuals were issued with proof of registration documents. In addition, ID cards were issued to all refugees above 14 years of age. Simultaneously, an intention survey for voluntary repatriation was conducted, with 91% of the population showing a willingness to go back to their country of origin.

UNHCR facilitated the participation of refugees in the annual Diplomatic Bazaar which took place at United Nations Economic Forum for Africa (UNECA) on 8 December 2018. The event brings together embassies and country representations from around 50 countries every year before Christmas, selling a variety of goods including handicrafts and food from their respective countries and cultures. Urban refugees representing six countries joined the event per the tradition. The refugees took advantage of the forum to showcase their talent and cultural diversity which highlighted the fact that refugees have the ability to contribute with their knowledge and skills to the societies they live in.

In the months of November/December 2018, urban refugees participated in the campaign of 16 Days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, (SGBV). With reference to this year’s theme ‘End GBV in the world of work’, refugees delivered poems, speeches, drama and other programs as part of the awareness raising drive, and highlighted the issues of SGBV, persons with disabilities (PWD) and HIV/AIDS. They stressed the need to address SGBV in all situations that impact refugees.

Coordination of protection programs targeting refugees in Addis Ababa is done through the monthly Urban and Kenya Borena Sub-Working Group meetings, that are held every 1st Wednesday of the month from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the UNHCR office in Bole. The forum brings together the government refugee agency (ARRA), UNHCR and all the partners working with refugees in Addis Ababa in order to ensure coordinated response in service delivery and efficient use of resources in line with UNHCR protection priorities.

UNHCR provides reception services at the Urban Refugee Reception Centre, located around what is popularly known as the Hayahulet Mazoriya in Addis Ababa. In addition to registration and documentation services, individual protection and resettlement counselling are available at the center from Monday to Thursday every week, between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm.