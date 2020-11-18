UNHCR Ethiopia - Tigray Situation Update #2 (18 November 2020)

Current Response

UNHCR is leading a daily inter-agency coordination cell in Shire to discuss the evolving situation, which involves both refugee issues and the emerging IDP situation. The numbers of internally displaced persons have been growing in Shire town, with unconfirmed reported numbers in the thousands. UNHCR is coordinating with partners and preparing for distribution of core relief items depending on stocks and if security allows.

UNHCR, in partnership with the Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), UN agencies and NGO partners is continuing to extend protection and humanitarian assistance to over 96,000 Eritrean refugees who are mostly sheltered in the refugee camps, and in the host communities in Tigray. However, the ability to assist both refugees and the internally displaced is greatly constrained. Staff from field locations are coordinating closely with ARRA for only day missions if necessary, but for the time being are not staying overnight in Embamadre Field Office or Hitsats Field Unit.

Due to the deteriorating security environment, all humanitarian staff from UNHCR, ARRA, WFP and their NGO partners have been relocated to Shire from Shimelba camp. UNHCR continues to have access permission to the other three refugee camps in Tigray. However, with the expanding conflict, more limited staff presence, and lack of basic necessities such as fuel means the continuity of services are being compromised.

In Adi Harush, Mai Aini and Hitsats camps, UNHCR and ARRA continue to deliver WASH and child protection services in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), the Development and Inter-Aid Church Commission (DICAC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS). Schools remain open for Grades 8 and 12.

UNHCR staff provide daily counseling to refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Shire since the outbreak of conflict. UNHCR is actively advising on transportation options for movement to the camps and is working in coordination with IOM to organize movement. Some 90 refugees were transferred from urban settings, where they felt insecure, to the camps since the start of the conflict.

The growing number of IDPs in the area is also of concern. UNHCR and IOM are working on emergency tracking tools to allow their registration and counting. Under the coordination of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERC),

UNHCR is working to deliver Core Relief Items (CRIs) for 5,000 IDPs in Shire. An emergency centre has been set up by ERC in Shire and has, so far, been equipped with 500 matrasses and 500 First Aid Kits. Combined efforts of humanitarian actors are allowing the delivery of water, soap and biscuits and other basic items.