UNHCR Ethiopia Situational Update, May 2018

The Government of Ethiopia, humanitarian and development actors and UNHCR concluded regional CRRF launches with ceremonies in Gambella, Mekelle, Jijiga and Semera.

17,851 South Sudanese refugees have been registered in Ethiopia since the beginning of year. 2,157 during May.

50,000 refugees have been registered in BIMS. This will enable UNHCR and partners to expand increasingly targeted forms of assistance to persons of concern.

Regional CRRF Launches

Following the first regional launch of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Assosa at the end of April, regional and national authorities, refugees, host communities, together with humanitarian and development partners convened during official ceremonies in Gambella, Mekelle Jijiga and Semera throughout May.

This included half-day workshops to enable stakeholders to jointly review the nine mutually reinforcing pledges the Government of Ethiopia made at the Leaders’ Summit in New York, and following the national launch in November 2017.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment and called upon humanitarian and development partners, together with representatives of the international donor community to renew their partnership with regional governments in support of refugees and host communities.