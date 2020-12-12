UNHCR Ethiopia Situation Update #15, 10 December 2020

Highlights

New arrival numbers remained relatively stable with an average of 434 daily new arrivals from 1-9 December

430 were relocated from Village 8 to Um Raquba, as relocation started on Tuesday, 8 December

13,930 refugees from Hamdayet, Abdrafi, and Village 8 relocated to Um Raquba; relocation in ongoing.

Situation overview

Since early November, military confrontations between the federal and regional forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which border both Sudan and Eritrea, have led more and more people to flee the region seeking safety in neighbouring Sudan. Prior to the Ethiopian emergency, East Sudan received 4,000 new arrivals this year, mostly from Eritrea. The significant and rapid pace of the refugee influx requires UNHCR and its operational partners to continuously mobilise resources and ramp up services to respond to the urgent needs of refugees, as well as to support and capacitate the Government of Sudan (GoS) in its response to the growing demand in humanitarian assistance.