UNHCR Ethiopia: Shelter Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS
A Shelter Strategy 2021-2024 has been developed to enhance community engagement, design shelter solutions, and move towards integrated sites within hosting communities.
Currently, 325,679 individuals are living in adequate dwelling with 1,180 new transitional shelters constructed, and 1,307 shelters improved.
Over 15,000 new arrivals were provided with 3,107 emergency shelters in 13 camps, including in Assosa, Gambella, Shire, and Melkadida.
Support provided to over 306 families through cash assistance, enabling them to construct and improve their own shelters.
Development of new refugee sites, including Alemwach in Amhara Region, in collaboration with regional and local authorities, to accommodate refugees aected by conflict.
Consultations with woman, girls, and other at-risk groups to protect against Gender-based violence (GBV) risks in the building, design, and maintenance of shelters.
Support to internally displaced people (IDPs) through provision of emergency shelter assistance to 96,134 individuals and distribution of core relief items (CRIs) to more than 575,251 individuals, across 9 regions