Ethiopia

UNHCR Ethiopia: Shelter Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

  • A Shelter Strategy 2021-2024 has been developed to enhance community engagement, design shelter solutions, and move towards integrated sites within hosting communities.

  • Currently, 325,679 individuals are living in adequate dwelling with 1,180 new transitional shelters constructed, and 1,307 shelters improved.

  • Over 15,000 new arrivals were provided with 3,107 emergency shelters in 13 camps, including in Assosa, Gambella, Shire, and Melkadida.

  • Support provided to over 306 families through cash assistance, enabling them to construct and improve their own shelters.

  • Development of new refugee sites, including Alemwach in Amhara Region, in collaboration with regional and local authorities, to accommodate refugees aected by conflict.

  • Consultations with woman, girls, and other at-risk groups to protect against Gender-based violence (GBV) risks in the building, design, and maintenance of shelters.

  • Support to internally displaced people (IDPs) through provision of emergency shelter assistance to 96,134 individuals and distribution of core relief items (CRIs) to more than 575,251 individuals, across 9 regions

