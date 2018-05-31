UNHCR Ethiopia: Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Factsheet (March 2018)

As of 31 March 2018 Ethiopia hosts 916,678 refugees, 50.5% of them girls and women. The Majority came from Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea

80,748 female refugees are enrolled in formal education within and outside of the refugee camps in Ethiopia.

There are a total of 35 women and girls centres in five field operations across the country

Highlights

 As of 31 March 2018, Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) systems are in place in Addis Ababa, Melkadida, and Gambella. With the ongoing national PSEA roll-out, UNHCR Sub-Office Jijiga conducted training on PSEA with plans to roll out related activities and training for SGBV actors in the region. In Gambella UNHCR and IMC organized a joint training for 30 focal points from Kule, Tierkidi and Nguenyyiel camps on PSEA and Community Based Complaint Mechanisms (CBCM).

 UNHCR completed its annual Country Operational Planning exercise for 2019 with government and partners. The recommended strategic priorities for SGBV are inclusive of the priorities in the Ethiopia National Refugee Strategy for Prevention and Response to SGBV 2017- 2019.

 UNHCR in partnership with its partners PAPDA and IMC distributed sanitary materials for 31,620 women and girls ages 14-49 in Melkadida. In Gambella, Oxfam with support from IMC and UNHCR, distributed Afripads and other sanitary materials to a total of 8,699 females aged 12-50. Additionally, UNFPA distributed 5,500 ‘golden dignity kits’ to school girls aged 12 years and above in Kule, Tierkidi, Jewi and Nguenyyiel camps in Gambella.

 In Shire, activities such as Q & As, games, competitions and cultural shows were organised for ‘Girls Wellness FGM Campaign Week’ in Shimelba camp to raise awareness of the dangers of FGM and promote healthy cultural practices.

Strategic Priorities

 Strengthen capacity of community based structures to prevent and respond to SGBV

 Improve engagement of men and boys

 Protect children against harmful traditional practices such as FGM and child marriage

 Address survival sex as a coping mechanism

 Ensure the use of the Gender Based Violence Information Management System by GBV partners

 Strengthen Access to Justice