UNHCR Ethiopia Refugee Response Plan: Quarterly Monitoring Report, PoCs from Sudan, January 2020 - June 2020

Sudanese refugees have arrived in successive waves, in 1997 and from 2011 to the present. UNHCR is providing humanitarian assistance to Sudanese refugees in five camps in the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State in Ethiopia.

The registered refugee population in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region stands at 39,985 individuals, of which 65.5% (42,945) are Sudanese, 33.2% (21,808) are South Sudanese, and 1.31% from other nationalities. In the first six months of 2020, a total of 1,700 new arrivals were received out of which 1,483 were registered before the closure of the border; the remaining 218 new arrivals were received after the border closure. To curb the spread of COVID- 19, Ethiopia closed its land borders in March and the Government issued the State of Emergency soon after. Movement restrictions have been enforced, and refugees who have arrived in the Benishngul-Gumuz Region from other parts of Ethiopia or other countries have been quarantined. Benishangul-Gumuz Region is one of the Regions affected by COVID-19. The overall security situation is relatively calm and most protection and assistance activities in the Refugee Camps have continued without any major disruptions except the delays of food arrivals.