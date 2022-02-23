UNHCR Ethiopia Refugee Child Protection Strategy 2021-2025

As of March 2021, the total number of refugee children in Ethiopia is 469,683, representing 58.33 percent of the total refugee population. Out of the total number of children, 41,670 are unaccompanied and separated children, while 66,712 children are registered as children with specific needs other than unaccompanied or separated. The total number of refugee youth is 199,009, representing 24.7 percent of the total refugees in Ethiopia.

Owing to their age, refugee children are at greater risks than adults of abuse, neglect, violence, exploitation, trafficking or forced recruitment into armed groups and face other child protection risks. The disruption of protection mechanisms such as family and community in displacement situations can have a significant effect on children. Girls in particular may face gender related protection risks, such as various forms of gender- based violence like rape and early marriage. While some may engage in negative coping mechanisms such as transactional sex. Refugee children in urban settings also face multi-facetted protection risks due to the high cost of living, limited access to relevant information and community support. On the other hand, children are highly resilient and find ways to maximize the existing coping mechanisms within family, friendship, learning, playing, and sports. Similarly, while refugee youth play significant roles in the protection and development of their communities, programming often overlooks youth interventions. Consequently, youth are often prone to different protection risks such as adverse coping mechanisms, onward movement/migration and associated protection risks, and involvement in criminal activities and alcohol or drug addiction due to limited meaningful engagement.

Children’s rights are enshrined in international law, including in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), and are at the heart of UNHCR’s protection mandate. Due to the high proportion of refugee children in Ethiopia and the specific protection risks that they face in displacement settings, responding to the specific protection risks of children is a key priority for UNHCR in Ethiopia. Therefore, this national Child Protection Strategy (2021-2025) further reinforces UNHCR’s commitment to the protection of children from abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence, and aims at contributing to a better future for children, their families and communities; all of which are in the best interests of children.

This strategy is developed based on the UNHCR Framework for the Protection of Children (2012), the 2021 UNHCR revised Best Interests Procedure Guidelines, the revised 2019 Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Actions (CPMS), the UNHCR- United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Blueprint Joint Plan of Action, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-UNICEF Technical Guidance on Addressing Child Marriage in Humanitarian Settings (2021), the Global Compact on Refugees (2018), UNHCR’s Need to Know Guidance on working with persons with Disabilities (2019) and other relevant documents. The strategy was developed following a stock-taking exercise of UNHCR Child Protection (CP) National Strategy (2017-2019), conducted in all field locations in January 2021. As this strategy is an overarching strategy for the Ethiopia refugee operation, UNHCR Sub-Offices shall develop a context specific workplans to guide context specific child protection issues and programmes.

The scope of this strategy is limited to refugee children and youth between 15-24 years.

The geographical coverage includes all refugee locations in Ethiopia including out of camps where refugee live.