UNHCR Ethiopia Quarterly Fact Sheet (April to June 2022)

Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, with 870,507 refugees and asylum-seekers as of 30 June 2022. The majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

To date, 119,847 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 94,159 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, the Government’s Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and partners, continue to reinforce prevention measures in refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.