UNHCR Ethiopia: Operational Update (October 2021)

Documentation of Eritrean refugees: In Addis Ababa, UNHCR, in collaboration with the national Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) continues to locate, through biometric verification, registered refugees who had been displaced from the former Shimelba and Hitsats camps and other locations in the Tigray region. Between 4 August and 1 October, a total of 8,136 families composed of 13,149 persons were verified. Of these, 10,100 individuals aged 14 years and above were issued temporary identification cards.

North Ethiopia Emergency: UNHCR and partners have been facing severe challenges for the past months that are negatively impacting our ability to work and deliver assistance. A volatile security situation, lack of unhindered access, scarcity of cash and fuel, and limited electrical power and telecommunication services have posed a severe hindrance to our humanitarian work.

COVID-19 response: Refugees have been included in the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. A total of 6,107 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,807 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, ARRA and partners continue to reinforce prevention measures in the refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

New arrivals in Gambella: During a recent monitoring visit to the Pagak reception centre, UNHCR observed that a growing number of people were crossing the border from South Sudan, completely occupying the existing communal hangars at the centre. Many others were staying in adjacent community and public facilities. ARRA and UNHCR have agreed to conduct a joint screening and registration at the centre as soon as the security situation allows it. High success rate in regional examinations: Out of 5,617 refugee students who sat for the 8th grade regional examinations in the camps in Gambella, Melkadida and Assosa, 5,198, scored passing marks, representing an average success rate of 92.5%. The results from the three camps in Jijiga and one camp in Assosa are being compiled.

Good onion harvest but declining prices: Members of the agricultural cooperatives in and around the Melkadida camps in the Somali Region harvested over 353 tons of onion, allowing them to generate a satisfactory income. The members attributed this fruitful outcome to their work ethic and the continuous training they have received from UNHCR and partners. Similarly, refugees engaged in the livestock sub-sectors (livestock traders, meat and milk vendors) in Bokolmanyo camp reported great results from the sale of livestock, meat and milk.