UNHCR Ethiopia: Operational Update (February 2022)

Protection

More than 17,000 South Sudanese refugees were transferred to and verified at the Tsore Temporary Site, in Benishangul Gumuz region.

Registration of 211 new arrivals and 458 newborns in Assosa and Jigjiga: As part of its routine activities in all camps in Assosa in the course of February 2022, UNHCR conducted the registration of 211 new arrivals, incl. 128 who were registered on site (in situ) and 183 newborn children. In Jigjiga, 275 newborn babies were registered and referred to the Government’s Vital Events Registration Agency (VERA) for issuance of birth certificates during the reporting month.

Over 1,000 Eritrean refugees relocated from Dabat to Alemwach Site: During February, 1,200 refugees have been relocated from Dabat to the newly constructed site Alemwach in North Gondar, Amhara. UNHCR provided core relief items (CRIs), plastic sheeting and solar lamps to the refugees, while WFP is providing meals. By the end of the month, seven hangars were occupied by refugees.

Inter-agency drought assessment conducted in East and West Hararghe: As part of the response to drought-induced internal displacement, UNHCR participated in the multiagency drought assessment for both the East and West Hararghe zones, identifying drought-induced protection risks and possible mitigation measures. Based on the drought assessment findings, UNHCR Sub-Office Jigijga in cooperation with the Field Unit in Dire Dawa allocated resources for the drought response. The response plan comprises the provision of water, livestock feed and core relief items. As a co-lead of Durable Solutions Technical Advisory Group, UNHCR Sub-Office Jigijga co-facilitated an introductory workshop on the Durable Solutions Technical Advisory Group for the IDP response. The workshop focused on a technical review of the 2017-2020 Durable Solutions Strategy to inform development of the 2022-2025 Strategy.